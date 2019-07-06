Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.60 N/A -2.60 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jaguar Health Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.