Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.76 N/A -161.25 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.88 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.