Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 181,062,813.91% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 320.17% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 2.4%. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.