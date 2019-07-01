Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.80 N/A -2.60 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jaguar Health Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 8.6%. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.