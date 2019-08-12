Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Comparing side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.65 N/A -161.25 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, which is potential 78.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.