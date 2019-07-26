Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.83 N/A -2.60 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jaguar Health Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.