Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.24 N/A -161.25 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 44.72 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 12.6%. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.