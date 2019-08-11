Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.65 N/A -161.25 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. BioTime Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. BioTime Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 43.7%. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.