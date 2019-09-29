Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,135,595,374.25% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 320.17%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 102.78% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Jaguar Health Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.