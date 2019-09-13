Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.35 N/A -161.25 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 150.09 N/A -13.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 35.3%. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.