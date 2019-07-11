Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 297.37 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.