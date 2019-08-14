Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.63 N/A -161.25 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 37.14 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jaguar Health Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 77.63% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.