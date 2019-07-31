Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Since Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.84 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 526.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.