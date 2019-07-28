Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -2.60 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Agenus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 108.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.