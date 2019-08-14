Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.64 N/A -161.25 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jaguar Health Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 6.4% respectively. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.