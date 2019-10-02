Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 7 0.39 43.21M 0.52 14.25 Transocean Ltd. 5 -0.80 576.66M -3.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 598,476,454.29% 13.1% 6.5% Transocean Ltd. 11,690,080,885.48% -15.5% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Transocean Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Transocean Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Transocean Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Transocean Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

$9.8 is Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.48%. Competitively Transocean Ltd. has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 76.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Transocean Ltd. looks more robust than Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of Transocean Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Transocean Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52% Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was more bearish than Transocean Ltd.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats Transocean Ltd. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.