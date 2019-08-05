Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Touches $6.43 Low on Aug, 5; Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Sellers Increased By 17.05% Their Shorts

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) had an increase of 17.05% in short interest. EPC’s SI was 3.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.05% from 3.00 million shares previously. With 798,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s short sellers to cover EPC’s short positions. The SI to Edgewell Personal Care Company’s float is 6.53%. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 288,680 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 42.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-24%; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q Net $65.1M; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC)

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $5.85 target or 9.00% below today's $6.43 share price. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EPC in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy has $15 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 81.49% above currents $6.43 stock price. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $23.45M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.