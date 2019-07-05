Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $8.69 After 3.00% Up Move; Group One Trading LP Has Raised A10 Networks (ATEN) Position By $2.18 Million

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 609,028 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ACTIVITIES; 23/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Private Offering of $400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Jagged Peak; B3 To Notes; 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.86 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $8.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JAG worth $55.74 million more.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.80M for 16.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio.

