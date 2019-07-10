Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $8.66 After 5.00% Up Move; John Bean Technologies Has 1.45 Sentiment

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 71 decreased and sold their equity positions in John Bean Technologies Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 32.14 million shares, down from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 70 New Position: 33.

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 772,450 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ. EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jagged Peak Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JAG); 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. TO RATING 'B'; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Rev $129.1M; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ EPS 12C; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 4Q ADJ EPS 9C; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4M; 30/05/2018 – Review: `Jagged Little Pill' Breaks the Jukebox Musical Mold

Among 2 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.74 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 18,352 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 28,876 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 724,222 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 1.52% invested in the company for 32,505 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 997,920 shares.