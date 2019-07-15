Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $8.37 After 4.00% Down Move; Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) SI Decreased By 24.49%

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 608,480 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jagged Peak Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JAG); 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ACTIVITIES; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Rev $129.1M; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.79B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $8.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JAG worth $71.44M less.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) had a decrease of 24.49% in short interest. ESQ’s SI was 48,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.49% from 63,700 shares previously. With 10,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)’s short sellers to cover ESQ’s short positions. The SI to Esquire Financial Holdings Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 1,521 shares traded. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Esquire Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESQ); 24/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Litify; 25/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 Esquire Deposition Solutions Boosts Database Reporting Results with Relational Junction; 24/04/2018 – Esquire Fincl Now Has 4.95% Ownership Interest in Litify; 24/04/2018 – Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In Litify; 11/05/2018 – Esquire: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled, But There’s Still a Chance It Could Be Saved; 30/04/2018 – Dir Powers Gifts 400 Of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking services and products to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $182.44 million. The firm offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to local small to mid-size businesses, including short-term financing for inventories, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans, including post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.74 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.