Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $7.42 52-Week Low; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.35 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.75 target or 9.00% below today’s $7.42 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.58 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $6.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $142.47M less. The stock decreased 5.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 799,847 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jagged Peak Energy ‘B’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 23/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Private Offering of $400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ EPS 12C; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q REV. $129.1M, EST. $117.3M; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC – 2026 NOTES, WHICH PRICED AT PAR, WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2026; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jagged Peak Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JAG); 23/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Private Offering of $400M Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,736 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 82,279 shares with $6.27M value, down from 100,015 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 314,170 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.73M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 25.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Mgmt accumulated 4,615 shares. Hartford Inv Com accumulated 80,211 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 42.70 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Security invested in 2,205 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv invested in 0.1% or 163,144 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd holds 76,000 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Coastline Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 216,700 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.16% or 474,069 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company accumulated 365,918 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Central National Bank invested in 1.33% or 78,087 shares. Private Trust Co Na reported 7,761 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) stake by 123,915 shares to 1.41M valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Versum Materials Inc stake by 214,572 shares and now owns 349,205 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.