Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $7.09 Low on Jul, 27; Brown Capital Management Raised Proto Labs (PRLB) Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) stake by 0.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 10,850 shares as Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)’s stock declined 1.49%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.72M shares with $391.49 million value, up from 3.71M last quarter. Proto Labs Inc now has $2.85B valuation. The stock increased 8.95% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 388,481 shares traded or 95.37% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) reached all time low today, Jul, 27 and still has $6.81 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.09 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.52M less. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Jagged Peak; B3 To Notes; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Rev $104.4M; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 JAGGED PEAK 4Q REV. $104.4M, EST. $100.3M; 22/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 38,347 shares to 68,344 valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.74M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) on Wednesday, July 17 to “In-Line” rating.

