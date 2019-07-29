Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $6.88 1 Year Low; Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Sentiment Is 1.5

Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 10 sold and reduced positions in Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.83 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.54 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.88 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.47 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $6.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $73.40M less. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 336,987 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC – 2026 NOTES, WHICH PRICED AT PAR, WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2026; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ EPS 12C; 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY – EXPECTS TO SPUD 40 TO 45 GROSS OPERATED WELLS, COMPLETE & BRING ONLINE 42 TO 46 GROSS OPERATED WELLS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 4Q ADJ EPS 9C

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $23.47M for 15.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 1.25 million shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 165,722 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 92,381 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 270,095 shares.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 6,306 shares traded. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) has declined 17.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500.