Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Reaches $6.47 Yearly Low; GREE TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GREZF) Shorts Down By 0.25%

GREE INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GREZF) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. GREZF's SI was 1.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 1.95M shares previously. It closed at $4.1 lastly.

The stock of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.89 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.47 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.38B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $5.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $124.11M less. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.42 million shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 4Q ADJ EPS 9C; 23/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Private Offering of $400M Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY – EXPECTS TO SPUD 40 TO 45 GROSS OPERATED WELLS, COMPLETE & BRING ONLINE 42 TO 46 GROSS OPERATED WELLS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 JAGGED PEAK 4Q REV. $104.4M, EST. $100.3M; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $129.1 MLN VS $39.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Rev $129.1M; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q REV. $129.1M, EST. $117.3M

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $23.45M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Imperial Capital Downgrades Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) to In-Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Red-Hot New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:JAG) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $900 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.

GREE, Inc., a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates GREE, a reward advertising business, an online video advertising business, and an agency business.