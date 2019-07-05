Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 3.10 N/A 0.78 13.75 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 25 0.80 N/A 2.81 8.68

Table 1 demonstrates Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Whiting Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than Whiting Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4%

Liquidity

Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Whiting Petroleum Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 77.94% at a $15 average target price. Whiting Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 110.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Whiting Petroleum Corporation seems more appealing than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares and 98.8% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares. Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.19% -2.74% -0.37% -15.4% -20.68% 16.89% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 2.52% -18.89% -12.01% -32.4% -48.99% 7.49%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was more bullish than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.