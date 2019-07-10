Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Comparison side by side

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 3.19 N/A 0.78 13.75 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.04 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.5% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Its rival Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

$13 is Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 49.08%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, which is potential 921.90% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.19% -2.74% -0.37% -15.4% -20.68% 16.89% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.