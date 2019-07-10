Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Comparison side by side

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|10
|3.19
|N/A
|0.78
|13.75
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|1
|0.04
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-1%
|-0.5%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0.00%
|-31.3%
|-7.1%
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Its rival Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
$13 is Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 49.08%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, which is potential 921.90% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
|0.19%
|-2.74%
|-0.37%
|-15.4%
|-20.68%
|16.89%
|Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
|-30.61%
|-46.32%
|-38.92%
|-64.08%
|-80%
|-17.07%
For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
