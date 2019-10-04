Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 596,000,000.00% 13.10% 6.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 43.21M 7 14.25 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.25 2.60 2.47

The potential upside of the peers is 40.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Dividends

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.