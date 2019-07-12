Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding By $10.83 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 121 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 2,713 shares with $242.76M value, down from 2,834 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $67.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 158,375 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 35.00% from last quarter's $0.2 EPS. JAG's profit would be $27.73M giving it 16.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.'s analysts see 44.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 247,227 shares traded. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $905.70M for 18.62 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Brown And Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 142,225 shares to 463,039 valued at $13.66B in 2019Q1. It also upped Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 1,731 shares and now owns 68,931 shares. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was raised too.