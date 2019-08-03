Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; Portland General Electric Co Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. JAG’s profit would be $23.46 million giving it 14.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 1.86 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Private Offering of $400M Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $129.1 MLN VS $39.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Rev $129.1M; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY – EXPECTS TO SPUD 40 TO 45 GROSS OPERATED WELLS, COMPLETE & BRING ONLINE 42 TO 46 GROSS OPERATED WELLS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 JAGGED PEAK 4Q REV. $104.4M, EST. $100.3M; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY – TOTAL PROVED OIL AND GAS RESERVES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE 82.4 MMBOE, UP 118% COMPARED TO PROVED RESERVES AT END OF 2016

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 141 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 116 reduced and sold their stakes in Portland General Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company's (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.40 million shares traded or 179.46% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (POR) has risen 21.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "5 Red-Hot New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St." on July 13, 2019

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio.