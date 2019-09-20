Jag Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $5.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $3.06 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 19,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 93,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69 million, up from 73,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 634,819 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 8,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $379.51. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 38,672 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough Communication has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,636 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 1.41% or 4,222 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 632,643 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 3,356 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc has 2.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,121 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 12,584 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.72 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,496 shares to 32,019 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,639 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,113 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).