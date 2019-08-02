Jag Capital Management Upped Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Position by $2.67 Million; Redmond Asset Management Boosted Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Stock Price Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 23,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company's stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 34,969 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

