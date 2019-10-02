Jag Capital Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake By $4.02 Million; Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (VMC) SI Decreased By 6.35%

Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (NYSE:VMC) had a decrease of 6.35% in short interest. VMC’s SI was 4.59 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.35% from 4.90M shares previously. With 953,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common (NYSE:VMC)’s short sellers to cover VMC’s short positions. The SI to Vulcan Materials Company (holding Company) Common’s float is 3.49%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 720,287 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 110.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 20,428 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 38,867 shares with $7.69M value, up from 18,439 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 36.19 million shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55's average target is 1.76% above currents $224.59 stock price.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.56% above currents $149.06 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. Nomura maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan.

