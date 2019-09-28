Jag Capital Management Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $9.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; Css Has Lowered Holding in Weibo (WB) as Stock Price Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.81 million, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 23,384 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 145,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,786 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington reported 2.86% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 279,185 shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 2.01% or 4,778 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management, Ohio-based fund reported 712 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 353 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 26,694 are owned by Alleghany Corp De. Goodman invested in 3.68% or 3,879 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,565 shares. Northeast Inv Management reported 33,866 shares or 5.09% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.74% or 2,027 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,404 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 23.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.