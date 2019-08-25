Jag Capital Management Trimmed Its Celgene Corp. (CELG) Stake by $1.19 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Lifted Holding

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 24,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 168,083 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92M, up from 143,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 11,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 24,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 23,241 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $120.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,332 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.