Jag Capital Management Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Position by $9.26 Million; As Baxter International (BAX) Shares Rose, Huntington National Bank Has Increased Its Holding by $636,012

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,529 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.91 million, up from 470,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 792,475 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, down from 85,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $303.29. About 934,315 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 23,438 shares to 49,522 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (Prn) (RWX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,803 activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T had sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30.

