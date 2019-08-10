Jag Capital Management Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.57 Million; Hartline Investment Lowered Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) as Market Valuation Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 10,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 39,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 29,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Lc reported 158 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Trustmark Bank Tru Department accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,447 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 497,003 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Valiant Ltd Partnership invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ingalls & Snyder Llc reported 805 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 27,897 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 25,468 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.71% or 18,466 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alpha Cubed Lc has 24,169 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd holds 0.06% or 2,495 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku Q2 Earnings Preview: Active Accounts, Ads & Streaming Hours – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,330 shares to 65,484 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Conagra Brands, Amgen, Emerson Electric, Polaris Industries, and Hologic â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT’s Aerospace Business to Arthur J. Gallagher – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0.91% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 982,742 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,000 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 5,023 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 573 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 12,801 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 47 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested in 203,073 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Bridgeway stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.01% or 2,545 shares. Argent holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 14,272 shares. Chem Bank & Trust reported 5,143 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com owns 210,617 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 133,505 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 64,279 shares or 5.82% of all its holdings.