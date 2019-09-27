Jag Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $833,085 as Shares Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Held by Hyman Charles D

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 275.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,127 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 101,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benin Mngmt has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vestor Limited Com holds 1,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na owns 126,676 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inv Counsel holds 8,553 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.65% or 23,908 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech Mngmt holds 4,483 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fin Advisory Ser has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Trust owns 16,346 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,915 were reported by Fosun Limited. 18,995 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 10,222 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us Incorporated holds 0.19% or 47,637 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 5,309 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Theleme Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 4.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 4,720 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management reported 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 534,179 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested in 5,028 shares or 0.23% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 12,998 shares. Bluestein R H Company invested in 1.75% or 90,029 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc holds 0.05% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 709,541 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd accumulated 1.48M shares. Citadel Ltd Com reported 255,854 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 253,792 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,182 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).