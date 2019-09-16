Jag Capital Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Position By $4.02 Million; Last Week Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $38 highest and $2300 lowest target. $29’s average target is 38.76% above currents $20.9 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2300 target in Monday, August 12 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 25 report. See Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 110.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 20,428 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 38,867 shares with $7.69M value, up from 18,439 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 2.12 million shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wright Medical Group Enters Oversold Territory (WMGI) – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wright Medical Group NV Highlights Recent Innovations and Clinical Data at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 2019 Annual Meeting – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Camping World, Golden Entertainment, Wright Medical and Exterran – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning Inc invested in 76,013 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.61% or 22,301 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc has 14,658 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,690 shares. Cutler Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,150 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 1,078 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 290,686 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 55,971 shares. 13,985 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Grand Jean Capital Management reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 28,275 shares. 40,121 are owned by Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 279,027 shares to 58,182 valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Co Cl A stake by 36,765 shares and now owns 8,190 shares. Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.