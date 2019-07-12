Jag Capital Management Position in Vmware Class A (VMW) Boosted by $2.11 Million; Df Dent & Co Maintains Holding in Wayfair (W)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 11,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, up from 105,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.49. About 1.03M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wayfair (W) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 31,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,349 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wayfair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. It closed at $150.18 lastly. It is down 72.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 596,838 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 3,904 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 154,265 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2,419 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 15,065 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 235,992 are owned by Polar Cap Llp. Buckingham Cap holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 72,237 shares. 487 are owned by Us Bank De. Prescott General Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.52M shares or 21.58% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 227,464 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 14,687 shares. Homrich Berg has 14,840 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 26 sales for $14.24 million activity. Savarese James had sold 1,285 shares worth $119,171. The insider Conine Steven sold 4,000 shares worth $377,502. Shares for $391,693 were sold by Shah Niraj. Mulliken John Champlin sold $92,510 worth of stock. $3,591 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was sold by Rodrigues Romero. 152 shares were sold by Oblak Steve, worth $16,542 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Increased An Energizing 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wayfair Employees Protest Contract To Supply Beds To U.S. Detention Facilities – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares to 29,433 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,673 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares to 51,159 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).