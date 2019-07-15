Jag Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $7.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Principal Financial Group Cut Its National Health Invs (NHI) Position by $1.20 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 15,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 609,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.86 million, down from 624,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 78,371 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 61,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 172,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 9.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.17M for 14.50 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 153,838 shares to 5.48 million shares, valued at $292.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 29,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 296,596 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 26,100 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has 22,458 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark invested in 2,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr reported 742,734 shares stake. Blackrock Inc has 4.24 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 163,370 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 800 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). First Limited Partnership reported 25,976 shares stake. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 3,366 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 0% or 2,270 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 483,598 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management has invested 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Family Mngmt has 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,683 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 123,900 shares. Sageworth Trust Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Bernzott Capital Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jabodon Pt has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,486 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust Com reported 143,065 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 163,778 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 238,006 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 30,998 shares stake. Brown Advisory has 9.17 million shares for 3.07% of their portfolio.