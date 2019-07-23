Jag Capital Management Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Cut by $10.26 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Lowered Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 39,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 48,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $255.4. About 1.19 million shares traded or 46.05% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 389,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 18.86 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, down from 19.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 25.08M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares to 44,955 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 31,319 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Invesco reported 408,518 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership owns 13,531 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 24,714 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Fiera Capital Corp holds 150,777 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). British Columbia Invest owns 10,795 shares.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dominoâ€™s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co Inc reported 3.78M shares. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 24,361 shares. Smart Portfolios owns 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,578 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 590,277 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 237,014 shares. Glacier Peak Lc invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 4.83M shares or 8.4% of the stock. 1.09 million were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc. Pointstate Limited Partnership stated it has 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605 shares. Ntv Asset Lc owns 55,395 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Frontier Inv Com invested in 289,677 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Cs Mckee LP holds 462,115 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 416,678 shares to 38.35M shares, valued at $928.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.