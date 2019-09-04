Jag Capital Management Position in Adobe (ADBE) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 285,471 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine)

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, down from 85,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $283.87. About 761,102 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs accumulated 0.78% or 510 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiemann Advsr Lc stated it has 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 42,233 were reported by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 6,216 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca holds 424 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Perkins Coie holds 0.1% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 90 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress invested in 1.01% or 18,572 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.00M shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares to 117,195 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.