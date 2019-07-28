Jag Capital Management Lowered By $9.26 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; GS YUASA KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (GYUAF) SI Decreased By 45.33%

GS YUASA CORP KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:GYUAF) had a decrease of 45.33% in short interest. GYUAF’s SI was 291,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.33% from 533,700 shares previously. It closed at $20.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 40.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 51,159 shares with $13.63 million value, down from 85,964 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

GS Yuasa Corporation manufactures and sells batteries, power supply systems, lighting equipment, switch gears, and specialty and other electrical equipment primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Automotive Batteries, Domestic Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, Overseas Operations, and Lithium-Ion Batteries divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive and motorcycle, and industrial-use lead-acid batteries.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is -1.03% below currents $311.27 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $304 target in Friday, March 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grassi Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Icon Advisers invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 59,311 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 37.55 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Fincl invested in 1.13M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 44,342 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Adv has invested 2.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Limited reported 510 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 227,947 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 2.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Doliver Ltd Partnership owns 0.53% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,937 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 79,876 shares to 289,142 valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Madison Square Garden Co Cl A stake by 7,673 shares and now owns 44,955 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.