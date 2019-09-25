Jag Capital Management Lowered Arista Networks (ANET) Holding By $6.90 Million; Shorts at CAVU RESOURCES (CAVR) Raised By 871.3%

CAVU RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:CAVR) had an increase of 871.3% in short interest. CAVR’s SI was 223,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 871.3% from 23,000 shares previously. With 3.86 million avg volume, 0 days are for CAVU RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:CAVR)’s short sellers to cover CAVR’s short positions. The stock increased 23.36% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0049. About 1.39 million shares traded. CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 77.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 26,639 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 7,870 shares with $2.04M value, down from 34,509 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $18.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $238.04. About 591,765 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.31M for 27.42 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $24000 lowest target. $293.50’s average target is 23.30% above currents $238.04 stock price. Arista Networks had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 9,876 shares to 32,459 valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Twilio Inc Cl A stake by 14,256 shares and now owns 136,260 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

CAVU Resources, Inc. operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. The company has market cap of $2.57 million. It offers SoKu , a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking. It has a 0.54 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Proxity, Inc. and changed its name to CAVU Resources, Inc. in May 2009.