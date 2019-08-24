Jag Capital Management Lifted Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $7.94 Million; St James Investment Company Trimmed Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $626,142

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 18,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 813,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, down from 832,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.20M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 123.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 149,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 271,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, up from 121,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $45.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 93,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 292,664 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 8,399 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation reported 257,736 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc has 2.44 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 454,476 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 57,491 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 417 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Lpl Financial Limited owns 72,593 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares to 51,159 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,216 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 230,986 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.56% or 12,911 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 2.92M shares. Farmers stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 94 shares. Sasco Cap Ct has invested 1.88% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bridges Inv Management holds 0.09% or 42,023 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 708,594 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3.48 million were accumulated by Vontobel Asset. Montecito Bank & Trust reported 5,110 shares stake. 30,880 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership. South Dakota Invest Council owns 34,400 shares. Diker Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% stake.