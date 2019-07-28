Jag Capital Management Increases Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Ftb Advisors Has Increased Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) Holding by $696,112; Valuation Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 95,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 441.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 192,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 43,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares to 1,020 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 99,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,004 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 8,425 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.95% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Daiwa Secs holds 83,421 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,456 shares. Shaker Invests Lc Oh stated it has 19,120 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 312,990 shares. Moreover, Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,662 shares. Moreover, Park Corp Oh has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,291 shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 83,155 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Com stated it has 32,121 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Farmers Natl Bank has 1.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 35,412 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 450,112 shares. 63,703 are owned by Advisory Research. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 3,576 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B owns 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,176 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 38,600 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oppenheimer & holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 246,481 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 113,749 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.9% stake. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman Associate holds 2.43% or 96,052 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 191,500 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. 1,600 were reported by Qv. Montag A Inc has invested 2.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 2.88 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miles Cap Incorporated reported 5,763 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.