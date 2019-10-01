Jag Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $833,085; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Aviva Plc Raised Its Position by $1.58 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 121,218 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 88,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 678,578 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 275.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,127 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $374.77. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,697 shares to 145,040 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 21,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,445 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank Trust reported 219 shares. Contravisory Management invested in 0.13% or 6,809 shares. 11,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Inc Ne has 6,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Lynch & Associate In reported 16,195 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 9,676 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 326 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 799,859 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co owns 1.42M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 286 were reported by Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Arete Wealth Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,163 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 4,994 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 9,220 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 36,765 shares to 8,190 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,366 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.