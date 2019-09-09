Jag Capital Management Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 202,070 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 194,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 7.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 61,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 172,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 17.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares to 10,119 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Communications Il has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock Corporation stated it has 225,950 shares or 4.77% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company holds 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 358,394 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,502 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 3.1% or 101.48M shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 230,435 shares. Hallmark Capital has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw And has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Tx accumulated 2,000 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ifrah Financial Services has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Grp stated it has 94,563 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 19,432 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 26,290 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 384 shares. E&G Lp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,890 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 3,865 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 234,404 shares. M Hldgs Inc holds 0.61% or 44,282 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins has 1.58 million shares. Intll Sarl invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roosevelt Group Inc has 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,483 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.75% or 147,912 shares. 5,297 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company. Livingston Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.91% or 34,716 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 18,300 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).