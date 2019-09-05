Jag Capital Management Holding in Visa Class A (V) Has Boosted by $5.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increases Position in Guess (GES)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 3.26 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 307.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 81,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 107,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 818,386 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Guess? Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GES); 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8,500 shares to 21,865 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 72,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,196 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97M worth of stock.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 99,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.