Jag Capital Management Holding In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Upped; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Share Value Rose While New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Its Stake

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 26,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 79,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 388,025 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25, EST. $1.13; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 622.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 148,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, up from 20,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,216 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy and Keep an Eye on Come Fall – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EA claims franchise-best digital launch for new ‘Madden’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Electronic Arts to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,748 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 21,609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.05% or 1.75 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 3.33M shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com invested in 9,745 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.12% or 2,550 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca stated it has 989,925 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,650 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,580 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc has invested 1.72% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 75,960 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 89,075 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Co has 8,561 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 630,444 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 8,426 shares. 8,735 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Port Associate Lc invested in 0% or 64,952 shares. 14,101 are owned by Stephens Ar. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 461 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 28,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 2,906 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 0.02% or 44,778 shares. Burgundy Asset reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 107,074 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 9,889 shares.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Increases Dividend To $0.40 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.